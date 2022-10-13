Reef Price Reaches $0.0061 (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. Reef has a market cap of $122.86 million and $110.43 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013717 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.94 or 0.27341526 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,262,749,786 coins and its circulating supply is 20,262,795,386 coins. Reef’s official website is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef (REEF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Reef has a current supply of 20,259,133,897 with 20,259,132,947 in circulation. The last known price of Reef is 0.00536262 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $53,947,312.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://reef.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

