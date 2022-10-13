Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Redwoods Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWOD. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,298,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,567,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000.

Redwoods Acquisition Price Performance

Redwoods Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares. Redwoods Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

