Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Trading Up 2.1%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 43,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,643,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Redwood Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

