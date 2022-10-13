Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of Reading International stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. 164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. Reading International has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.08.

Get Reading International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Reading International by 20.7% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,068,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International in the third quarter worth $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter worth $54,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.