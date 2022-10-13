Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Up 131.3% in September

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the September 15th total of 56,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Reading International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,068,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Reading International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Up 4.9 %

About Reading International

NASDAQ RDI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 29,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. Reading International has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.54.

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.