Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s 2nd Largest Position

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 4.7% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,859,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $84.60. 114,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,462,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

