Rarible (RARI) Market Cap Hits $20.76 Million

Rarible (RARI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and $201,706.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00011286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,991.72 or 0.27043477 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,973,174 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible (RARI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rarible has a current supply of 25,000,000 with 9,973,173.65440727 in circulation. The last known price of Rarible is 2.13157129 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $147,095.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.rarible.com/rari.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.