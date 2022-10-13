Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.47.
Rapid7 Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of RPD traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 26,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,860. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.58. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,883 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,229,000 after acquiring an additional 99,953 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,730,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,611,000 after acquiring an additional 77,350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the period.
Rapid7 Company Profile
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rapid7 (RPD)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.