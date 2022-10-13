Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.44. 43,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.67.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.63%.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,180,000 after purchasing an additional 778,289 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,962,000 after acquiring an additional 674,405 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,220,000 after buying an additional 437,147 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,466,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,666,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

