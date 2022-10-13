Rally (RLY) Price Down 14.6% This Week

Rally (RLY) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Rally token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rally has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $61.68 million and $3.81 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,450,196,433 tokens. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official website is rly.network.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally (RLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rally has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 3,427,592,345 in circulation. The last known price of Rally is 0.01912186 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $6,827,755.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rly.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.