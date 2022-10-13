Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Radian Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.
Radian Group Stock Performance
NYSE:RDN opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at $86,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 43.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.
Radian Group Company Profile
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.
