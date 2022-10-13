Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Radian Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RDN opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.46. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. The company had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at $86,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 43.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.