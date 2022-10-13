Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QUOT. Craig Hallum downgraded Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:QUOT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. 36,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,886. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $213.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.87. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

Insider Activity

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,108 shares in the company, valued at $846,253.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $88,600. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $65,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $75,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient Technology

(Get Rating)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.