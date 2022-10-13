Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Down 85.6% in September

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the September 15th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.09% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:QNRX traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,545. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $210.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quoin Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($3.24) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. The company also offers three other pipeline products in development, which are also targeting rare skin diseases, including epidermolysis bullosa, Netherton Syndrome, and Scleroderma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.