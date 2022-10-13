Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Qumu to $0.80 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ QUMU traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.57. Qumu has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qumu

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 122.05% and a negative net margin of 66.30%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Qumu by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Qumu by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Qumu by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qumu

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.