QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised QuinStreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

QuinStreet Price Performance

QNST traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,302. The stock has a market cap of $607.26 million, a PE ratio of -123.76 and a beta of 1.00. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. Analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 54.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 10.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

