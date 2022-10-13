Quilter (LON:QLT) PT Lowered to GBX 85

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QLT. Barclays reduced their target price on Quilter from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Quilter from GBX 162 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.27) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 115 ($1.39).

Quilter Stock Performance

LON:QLT traded up GBX 3.38 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 85.38 ($1.03). 5,843,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.48. Quilter has a 52 week low of GBX 81.99 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.60 ($1.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 609.85.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

