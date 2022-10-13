Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.85

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 15457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.40 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$23.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

