Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.89

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$23.89 and last traded at C$24.06, with a volume of 30355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.53.

Quebecor Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.23, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.43.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

