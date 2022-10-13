QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0013

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $96.63 million and approximately $139,529.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,416.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002883 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00039428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005288 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022549 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005104 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0012544 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $141,085.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

