QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Mohit Singh Sells 8,500 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $69,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,730.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $77,095.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $235,662.50.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $82,960.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $135,915.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $226,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $258,187.50.

On Monday, August 1st, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $223,550.00.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

NYSE QS opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $43.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). QuantumScape’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in QuantumScape by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

