QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Mohit Singh Sells 8,500 Shares

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $69,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,730.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $77,095.00.
  • On Monday, September 19th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $235,662.50.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $82,960.00.
  • On Friday, September 9th, Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $135,915.00.
  • On Monday, August 29th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $226,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $258,187.50.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $223,550.00.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

NYSE QS opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $43.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). QuantumScape’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in QuantumScape by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape



QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

