Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Quantum has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $575.10 million and $180,945.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 1.20345957 USD and is down -39.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,938.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

