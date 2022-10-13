Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,174,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $126.36 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $149.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

