QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.00.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.9 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.84. 411,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,304,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.88. The firm has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $108.38 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

