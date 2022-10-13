Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 34,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 917,623 shares.The stock last traded at $42.04 and had previously closed at $43.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Qiagen Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $515.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,508,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,440,000 after acquiring an additional 179,913 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $267,905,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,865,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,846,000 after buying an additional 367,066 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,979,000 after buying an additional 434,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

