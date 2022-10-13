Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Colgate-Palmolive’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $30,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

