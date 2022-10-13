Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Boosted by Analyst

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.47). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCPH. Maxim Group upped their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03).

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 26,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $146,953.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,062 shares in the company, valued at $662,742.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 626,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,860. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

Further Reading

