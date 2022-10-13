Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Increased by Analyst

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Fulton Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $240.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.88 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,945,000 after acquiring an additional 731,995 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 692,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,631,000 after acquiring an additional 618,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 632,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 365,639 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,539.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,199.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

