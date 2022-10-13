Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Issued By Wedbush

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celsius in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Celsius alerts:

CELH has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Celsius Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $90.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 231.64 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.13. Celsius has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $118.19.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. Celsius’s revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Celsius by 127.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $8,088,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,500 shares of company stock worth $22,664,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.