Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.19 per share.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.21.

Ally Financial stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

