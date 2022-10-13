Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Pzena Investment Management stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,966. Pzena Investment Management has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $704.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter.

Pzena Investment Management Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pzena Investment Management

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 653.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 64.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 42.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

