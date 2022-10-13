Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,119. Pure Cycle has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.
Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.
