Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.50

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEGGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.50 and last traded at $52.93, with a volume of 13037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.14, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.70.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 555.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 56,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,633,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

