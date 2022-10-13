Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PROV traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.