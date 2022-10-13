Proton (XPR) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

Proton (XPR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $27.40 million and $1.33 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,066.65 or 0.26701744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010429 BTC.

About Proton

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,859,296,491 coins and its circulating supply is 13,796,210,511 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Proton has a current supply of 13,859,015,517.5686 with 13,795,929,538.013 in circulation. The last known price of Proton is 0.00202415 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,185,373.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.proton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.