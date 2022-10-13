Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.48

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.48 and last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Proto Labs to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Proto Labs Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $988.90 million, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 63.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after buying an additional 179,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,693,000 after buying an additional 137,885 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,478,000 after buying an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after buying an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 108,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

