Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:PB traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, reaching $73.10. 12,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $7,592,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $3,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

