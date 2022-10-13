Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW) Short Interest Update

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospector Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Prospector Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Prospector Capital Price Performance

PRSRW remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Thursday. 1,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,899. Prospector Capital has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.