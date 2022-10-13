ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.17

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 23172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth about $18,072,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth about $10,550,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 3.9% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 522,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 77.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 188,106 shares during the period.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

