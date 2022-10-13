Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Up 45,650.0% in September

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a growth of 45,650.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,032,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPCB remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,903,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,400,854. Propanc Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

