Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Prologis Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PLD stock traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $102.45. The company had a trading volume of 346,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average of $130.21. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.05 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

