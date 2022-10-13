Professional Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1,311.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 38,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

QQQ stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,412,148. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $261.03 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.64 and its 200-day moving average is $305.89.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.