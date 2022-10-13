Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.61

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.61 and traded as low as C$81.35. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$83.14, with a volume of 69,728 shares traded.
PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$134.27.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$95.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 21.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.35%.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.
