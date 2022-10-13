Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

PINC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,408. Premier has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after acquiring an additional 390,512 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,838,000 after purchasing an additional 825,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,031,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,889,000 after purchasing an additional 192,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,744,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,931,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,534,000 after purchasing an additional 206,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

