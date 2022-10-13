Premia (PREMIA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $101.66 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Premia has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and $676,472.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00003579 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Premia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,303.35 or 0.27409163 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Premia Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia (PREMIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Premia has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Premia is 0.62208463 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $286,232.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://premia.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Premia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Premia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.