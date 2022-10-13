Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.60.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.16. 1,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $59.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 23.99%.

Institutional Trading of Preferred Bank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

