Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Precision Optics Stock Performance

PEYE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385. Precision Optics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 million, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

About Precision Optics

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.