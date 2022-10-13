Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Precision Optics Stock Performance
PEYE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385. Precision Optics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 million, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.45.
