Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 37,037 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $49,629.58. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 154,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences Trading Down 3.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTIL opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 100.00% and a negative net margin of 247.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

