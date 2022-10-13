PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-1.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. PPG Industries also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$1.75 EPS.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.61.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $109.69 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

