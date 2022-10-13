PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 171.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.61.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $109.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.00 and its 200-day moving average is $123.88. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

