PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Shares of PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 5904624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 18.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.99. The firm has a market cap of £34.63 million and a PE ratio of -2.19.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, integrates, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG), a proprietary advanced thermal conversion technology that converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

